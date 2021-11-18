Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

