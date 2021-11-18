Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,413,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

