Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Harte Hanks stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.72. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

