Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00.

HAYW opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

