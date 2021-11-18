HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

