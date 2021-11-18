HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after buying an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

