HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.