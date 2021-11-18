HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 61,419 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,419 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.