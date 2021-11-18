HC Wainwright Cuts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

