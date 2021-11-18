HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.40 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

