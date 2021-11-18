HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 901,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $35,811,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HCI Group by 129.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 690.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $125.15. 90,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,115. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

