Head to Head Contrast: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47% Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.25 $15.35 million $1.12 8.08 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.19 $5.39 million $1.39 16.42

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FNCB Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

