Head-To-Head Contrast: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 210.11 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -6.79 Surmodics $105.14 million 6.55 $1.12 million $0.30 165.61

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 0 2.14 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 77.93%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surmodics.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08% Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94%

Summary

Surmodics beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.