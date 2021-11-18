Head-To-Head Contrast: Select Sands (SLSDF) & The Competition

Select Sands (OTCMKTS: SLSDF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Select Sands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Select Sands has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands’ rivals have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Sands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands Competitors 350 1252 1498 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Select Sands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Sands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Sands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million -$2.90 million -2.34 Select Sands Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 3.58

Select Sands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -5.10% -15.87% -6.29% Select Sands Competitors -96.90% -0.05% 2.37%

Summary

Select Sands rivals beat Select Sands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

