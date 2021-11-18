Head-To-Head Contrast: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and CIT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.55 $3.30 billion $4.24 11.75 CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.56 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.23

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 23.82% 11.20% 0.97% CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 11 0 2.58 CIT Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $48.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIT Group beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

