Head to Head Survey: ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) and The Competition

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS: ARFXF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProMIS Neurosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -40.40% ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors -84.79% -16.49% 2.56%

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -$4.23 million -6.72 ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 5.46

ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals have a beta of 5.37, indicating that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors 123 818 1679 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.44%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProMIS Neurosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences rivals beat ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.