Head-To-Head Survey: ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) versus Its Competitors

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.41% 4.87% 1.49%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 377 1263 1293 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.18%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.82 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.65 billion $1.03 billion 22.14

ZIVO Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience rivals beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

