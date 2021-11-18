HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HDELY opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

