Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,735. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

