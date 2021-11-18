Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.36

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $995,542 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.