Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.97%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.