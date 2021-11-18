Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HLDCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 74,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,879. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

HLDCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

