Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.93. 92,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

