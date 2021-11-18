Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $25.16 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Atmos Energy worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $846,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.80. 4,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.