Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,197. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

