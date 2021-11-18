Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.80. 3,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,451. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

