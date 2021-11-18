Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PG&E by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 91,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

