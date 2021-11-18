Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Sleep Number worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 1,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,991. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

