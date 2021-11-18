Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.39. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,495. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.