Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Fortis stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 3,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,136. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

