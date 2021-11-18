Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 0.7%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46). Approximately 118,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 74,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.65. The firm has a market cap of £353.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

