Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 112,933.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Herc were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $184.00 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

