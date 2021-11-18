Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Purchases $99,775.08 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove purchased 57,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ross Dove purchased 24,913 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,064.69.

HGBL opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 837.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

