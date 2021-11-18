Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 71.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 924,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

