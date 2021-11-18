High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

HITI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

HITI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $132,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

