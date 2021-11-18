Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.23

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.23 and last traded at $128.35, with a volume of 22845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

