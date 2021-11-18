Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

LON HOC opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £872.05 million and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

