HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Buys $691,200.00 in Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HFC stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

