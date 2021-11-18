Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 target price (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.