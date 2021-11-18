Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HD opened at $394.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $399.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

