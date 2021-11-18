Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $399.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.17.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Depot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Home Depot worth $3,669,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.