home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H24. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get home24 alerts:

Shares of H24 stock opened at €13.90 ($16.35) on Wednesday. home24 has a 52 week low of €10.90 ($12.82) and a 52 week high of €26.86 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of $403.76 million and a P/E ratio of -21.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.