Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in October

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 16,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

