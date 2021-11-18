Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.79% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $852.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

