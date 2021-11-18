Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $14.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.64 million to $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 578,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.