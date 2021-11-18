Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the October 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

