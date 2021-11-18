Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz Sells 2,038 Shares

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.