H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.24.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

