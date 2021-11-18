Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 287,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,324. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.