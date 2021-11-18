Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 287,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,324. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
