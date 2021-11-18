Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 0.1% Higher

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.25. 2,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for about 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

